Flixxo Price Hits $0.0486 on Major Exchanges (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. Flixxo has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $10,774.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 52.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flixxo Profile

Flixxo (CRYPTO:FLIXX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

