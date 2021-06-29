FLO Price Up 19.6% This Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000067 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.