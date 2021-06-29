Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £193 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been given a £193 ($252.16) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FLTR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £164.12 ($214.42).

FLTR opened at £133.15 ($173.96) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of £104.22 ($136.17) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 468.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £137.95.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total value of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

