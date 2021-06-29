FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Position Reduced by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,417 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in FMC were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after buying an additional 452,341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in FMC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after buying an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in FMC by 0.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,518,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,715,000 after buying an additional 50,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FMC by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,276,000 after buying an additional 100,837 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC opened at $110.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $96.05 and a twelve month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

