FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for FMC in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $7.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $110.09 on Tuesday. FMC has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $123.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $128,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,138 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 177.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,756,000 after acquiring an additional 674,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 200.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after acquiring an additional 591,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

