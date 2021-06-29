FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) Short Interest Down 77.1% in June

FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the May 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,008,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FonU2 stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 17,748,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,067,117. FonU2 has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About FonU2
