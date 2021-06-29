FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Now Covered by CL King

CL King initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FORM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM opened at $36.55 on Friday. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.97.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 187,410 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.