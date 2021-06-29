Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $185.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.45.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

FTNT traded down $4.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.63. 47,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,035. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $247.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.28. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $111,136,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

