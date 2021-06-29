Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$58.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Fortis alerts:

TSE FTS traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 304,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,322. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$55.44. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.97 and a twelve month high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.02 billion and a PE ratio of 20.78.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9400001 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.