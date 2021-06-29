Fortuna Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $144,677.42 and $15.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 99.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00019835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.01 or 0.00673288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00038781 BTC.

Fortuna Coin Profile

Fortuna (CRYPTO:FOTA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.