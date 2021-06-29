Founders Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dorian LPG comprises approximately 0.4% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,540,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.35. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPG. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

