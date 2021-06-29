FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.14 and last traded at $37.14. Approximately 30,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,594,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $132,311,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $69,809,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FOX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in FOX by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,235,000 after purchasing an additional 850,494 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

