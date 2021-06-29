Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,553,528 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,641 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México were worth $91,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,032,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,518,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,238,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 332,085 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,214,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 552,485 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at $5,183,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter valued at $5,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

BSMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.