Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $108,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,525,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $45,033,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,440 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.80.

CRL opened at $366.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.55 and a 52-week high of $370.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

