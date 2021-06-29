Franklin Resources Inc. Has $79.85 Million Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,240,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,137 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.87% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $79,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,113.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.47. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.89.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.