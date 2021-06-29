Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,077 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.40% of Consolidated Edison worth $103,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,148,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ED opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

