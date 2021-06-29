Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 155,413 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 155,413 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of ResMed worth $93,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in ResMed by 90.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 102.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $247.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.92. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $247.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

