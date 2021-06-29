Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 228,180 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228,180 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Thor Industries worth $87,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,287.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after buying an additional 583,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after buying an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 236,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,581,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,139,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries stock opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THO. Truist raised their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

