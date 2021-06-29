Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,298,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,458,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $870,890,000 after acquiring an additional 969,125 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of FCX opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

