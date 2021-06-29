Fuse Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.86 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $622,852.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00143233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00168548 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,130.87 or 0.99781739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

