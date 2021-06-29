FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $3.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$368.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$353.50 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HDI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.08.

TSE:HDI opened at C$36.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.96. The company has a market cap of C$777.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$15.12 and a twelve month high of C$38.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is currently 12.89%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

