FY2026 EPS Estimates for Vodafone Group Plc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Vodafone Group in a report released on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.79.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

VOD stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.