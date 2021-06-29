Galatasaray Fan Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.65 Million (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $25.50 million and $4.65 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $7.27 or 0.00020063 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00151376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00168135 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,278.64 or 1.00137723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

