Gary W. Rollins Sells 100,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,376,954.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RPC stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RPC by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

