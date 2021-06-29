Gas Price Tops $5.41 on Major Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Gas coin can now be purchased for about $5.41 or 0.00015649 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $54.76 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00046439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00138838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00164299 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,917.40 or 1.01065232 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

