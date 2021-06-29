Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Up 240.3% in June

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 240.3% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gear Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Gear Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. 49,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,412. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.81.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

