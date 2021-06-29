Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Price Target Increased to C$1.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of GENGF stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. Gear Energy has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.58.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

