General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Cowen

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target upped by Cowen from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.47.

NYSE:GD opened at $188.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

