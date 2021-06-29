General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Year to date, General Electric’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from its portfolio-restructuring program, expansion in digital business and efforts to deleverage the balance sheet in the quarters ahead. Moreover, its efforts are on track to reduce the exposure to the GE Capital business. For 2021, the company reiterated adjusted earnings per share at 15-25 cents. It expects cash flow generation in the second quarter to improve on a year-over-year basis. Also, it believes that cash flow improvement in the second quarter will likely be similar to the first quarter. However, headwinds in the aviation and onshore wind markets in the United States might be concerning in the near term. In the past 60 days, the company’s earnings estimates have been raised for the second quarter and 2021.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NYSE GE opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 254,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 398,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

