Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Critical Review

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Oyster Point Pharma and Genfit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genfit 0 1 3 0 2.75

Genfit has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 197.93%. Given Genfit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genfit is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genfit has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Genfit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$70.52 million ($2.92) -6.13 Genfit $8.86 million 19.94 -$115.63 million ($2.97) -1.30

Oyster Point Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genfit. Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genfit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A -37.16% -35.17% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.7% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genfit beats Oyster Point Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratopathy. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test. Genfit S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

