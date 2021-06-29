Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $58,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FCN stock opened at $136.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

