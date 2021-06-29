Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,608 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of CONMED worth $57,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 1.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in CONMED by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CONMED by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,405,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,087 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,998. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNMD stock opened at $139.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 357.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $66.11 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.06.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

