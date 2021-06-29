Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Brookfield Renewable worth $58,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,352,000 after buying an additional 15,274,695 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,912,000 after buying an additional 2,820,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,857,000 after buying an additional 2,237,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,998,000 after buying an additional 843,430 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEPC stock opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

BEPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

