Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 370,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $61,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 59,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.33.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $159.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.85 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.39.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $138.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

