Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 99,963 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,963 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Hillenbrand worth $60,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 327,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:HI opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.