Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 217,335 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,054,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 217,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $60,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 572,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.26.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,725,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,871. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.