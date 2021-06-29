Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.51 and last traded at $63.51. Approximately 20,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 885,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.27.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

