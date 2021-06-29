Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBIZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,642,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares during the period.

Shares of EBIZ stock opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.71. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $37.98.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.