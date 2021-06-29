Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Down 6.7%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.75. 130,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 38,200,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSAT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 20,403,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 482,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 365,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 2,588.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 3,775,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter valued at about $4,199,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 66,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.