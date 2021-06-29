Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.18. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,599. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.73 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a twelve month low of $137.97 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.61.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globant by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Globant by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Globant by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

