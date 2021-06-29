Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 239.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,922 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 86.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on COMM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.