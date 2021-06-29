Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.02 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ryder System by 132.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 34,081 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 57.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $1,308,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 1.6% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 62,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on R. Truist raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $1,099,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 106.87 and a beta of 2.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.