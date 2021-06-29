Globeflex Capital L P Has $811,000 Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

NYSE:RS traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.93. 717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.70.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

