Globeflex Capital L P Increases Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 239,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISI opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.50. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at $882,080.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

