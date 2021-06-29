Globeflex Capital L P Purchases New Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,208 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth $16,257,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 51.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 141,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 11.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.23. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,744. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $35.11 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

