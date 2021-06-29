Globeflex Capital L P Raises Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

