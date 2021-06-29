Globeflex Capital L P Sells 43,972 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,972 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.67% of DLH worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLHC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of DLH by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DLH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DLH by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get DLH alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. 13,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,265. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. DLH Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.