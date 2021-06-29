Globeflex Capital L P Takes $1.39 Million Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,278 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMPQ opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Umpqua’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

