GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.13.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. GMS has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.61.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GMS will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 224,489 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,473 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $23,750,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

