Gnosis (GNO) Market Cap Reaches $264.61 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Gnosis has a total market cap of $264.61 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for approximately $175.87 or 0.00509746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

